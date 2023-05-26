NISER Promises Actualising Behaviour Change in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Although the narrative of how corruption has affected the development in Nigeria remains pervasive, there are institutions which have defied the odds to enthrone probity, transparency and accountability in how they engage in service delivery to the public.

At the Actualising Behaviour Change (ABC) series convened by the Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER) yesterday, stakeholders focused more on these positive stories, and how other institutions grappling with corruption can replicate such promising practices and achieve the desired results in terms of corruption control.

However, with specific reference to the transformation, which occurred at the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which used to be mired in corruption and poor service delivery, the third edition of the ABC Series presented NISER’s research findings on what specific policies were implemented by the tertiary institution’s…