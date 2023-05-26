Osinbajo to Lead Commonwealth Observer Group – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Less than one month after leaving office, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) constituted by its Secretary-General, the Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland KC, to observe the general election in Sierra Leone on June 24, 2023.

According to a release issued on Friday by Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, the

Commonwealth Scribe constituted the observer group made up of a team of distinguished experts upon the invitation from the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone for next month’s polls in the West African nation.

As the COG Chairman, Osinbajo will be the leader and spokesperson of the Group of distinguished experts drawn from around the world, interfacing between the Group and the media, and the authorities of the host country, and also representing the Group at all official functions.

The Vice President will also preside over meetings of the Group.

In a public statement issued on…