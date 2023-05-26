Tingo Mobile Gets First Issuer Rating, Positive Outlook  – THISDAYLIVE

DataPro, a technology-driven credit rating agency has assigned Tingo Mobile Plc a long-term rating of ‘A’ with a positive outlook for 2023/2024.

A statement signed by DataPro’s Client Services Manager. Mr. Kehinde Rasheed, explained that considerations for the rating assigned included the company’s financial performance, profitability, capital structure, asset quality, liquidity, corporate governance, risk factors, and management.

“Tingo Mobile demonstrated sustained growth in earnings with a compound annual growth rate of 30 per cent. In the year 2022, revenue rose by 35 per cent to N463 billion. Equity also provided 47 per cent (Yr. 22) funding for the company’s assets as against 22 per cent funding recorded in the previous year,” the statement explained.

It added that the positive rating assigned reflects DataPro’s opinion of Tingo’s good revenue and funding profile, as well as its experienced management team.

