Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated the Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, formerly known as Colliery Hospital Enugu. The hospital was reconstructed and remodelled by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration with construction of new buildings and facilities for isolation and treatment of patients with infectious diseases.

Inaugurating the Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital in Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed that the massive and aggressive reconstruction of the edifice was part of the proactive efforts of his administration as well as the commendable efforts of the multi-sectoral team on COVID-19 during the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus disease in the state, in 2020.

The governor said that the hospital was a signature facility of the state government put in place by his administration to serve as a rallying facility for the treatment of all emerging infectious public health diseases.

