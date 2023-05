Wike Backs Abbas, Kalu, Says There ‘ll be No Repeat of 2015 – THISDAYLIVE

*Promises to join campaign next week

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared support for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

Wike, who declared the support for the APC’s preferred candidates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Friday, said he would work assiduously to make sure that the duo emerge victorious.

Speaking when the Abbas/Kalu Campaign Team visited him under the leadership of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, Wike said all the 13 members-elect from Rivers State with the exception of one, are with Abbas and Kalu 100 percent.

Wike also said that the 2015 scenario where members that went against their party emerged as leaders of the National Assembly would not repeat itself.

“I want to say here that I am with you fully. You know I do my things in the open. When Chinda told me that you’re coming here, I said…