48 Hours to Inauguration – THISDAYLIVE

*Tinubu tours Presidential Villa

*S’Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to stop president-elect, Shettima

*Age, perjury, citizenship suit also dismissed at high court

*FG declares May 29 public holiday

*Buhari directs outgoing officials to declare assets

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Preparatory to his resumption of office next Monday, President-elect Bola Tinubu was yesterday taken on a tour of the State House, the seat of the federal government, by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the same day, legal hurdles before the inauguration of Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima were cleared by both the Supreme Court and a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The federal government has also declared Monday May 29 work free for all workers in the country, to commemorate the inauguration of the nation’s 16th President.

Yesterday afternoon, Buhari and Tinubu walked into the Press Gallery of the State…