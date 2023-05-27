Buhari Felicitates Nigerian Kids, Parents – THISDAYLIVE

.Says ancient values still matter in life

.Stresses children hold keys to nation’s greater future

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian parents and children to hold onto the ancient truths of integrity, honesty, knowledge and hard work in spite of the changing times, saying these landmarks remain the pillars of destiny.

The President, according to a release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, to mark this year’s Children’s Day, said “On this special day, we are immensely grateful to God for another opportunity to celebrate our children, on May 27th, 2023. Every Children’s Day reminds us of the future, and the necessary sacrifices and building blocks by parents, guardians, teachers, leaders, and Government to secure our greatest assets on earth, the YOUNGER ONES.

“As a father and grandfather, I share in the joy that children bring into our lives, and the fulfillment of seeing them…