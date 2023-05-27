Davido, Wema Bank’s CEO Parley to Boost Finance, Entertainment Industries – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
1


Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, yesterday met with Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, to explore opportunities for collaboration and transformation between the finance and entertainment industries.
Speaking during the meeting that was held at Wema bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, Oseni hinted that the meeting signifies the convergence of visionary leadership, creative brilliance, and a shared commitment to innovation.
He added that Wema Bank and Davido were both innovative brands that recognise the immense potential that arises from the fusion of finance and entertainment, setting the stage for groundbreaking initiatives that will captivate the audiences and revolutionise customer’s experiences.

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 27 at 07.45.59 Davido, Wema Bank’s CEO Parley to Boost Finance, Entertainment Industries – THISDAYLIVE

Oseni acknowledged Davido’s entrepreneurial prowess and influential persona, which have propelled him beyond the music industry, making him a force to be reckoned with in various business sectors.
He said,…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR