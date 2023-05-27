Enugu Governor-elect Mbah Declares Assets – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, yesterday, declared his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) ahead of the May 29th inauguration in the state.

Mbah, who visited the South East Zonal Office of the CCB in Enugu, where he submitted his assets declaration forms, said that the exercise was critical in the promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

Speaking to journalists after submitting the form to the Federal Commissioner in charge of the South East Zone of the CCB, Barr. Benedict Umeano, the Enugu Governor-elect said that it was obligatory of every public officer to do so as required by law.

“As the Chief Executive, we are meant to uphold the law. It is also incumbent on us to act lawfully, and what we have simply done here today is in line with the new direction of my career,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “as you also know, I am now migrating from the corporate environment to the…