How Elizabethan Humanitarian Life is Rewriting History  – THISDAYLIVE

Raheem Akingbolu, who has been following the activities of a non-profit organisation, Elizabethan Humanitarian Life (H&H) Foundation, that chooses the unusual path of focusing on the challenges faced by children, especially the male gender, in the society, writes on how the foundation is leveraging local and global children-focused activities to make a statement on why the society must not pay lip service to issues that concern the children in general and the male gender in particular





The United Nations is not oblivious of the need to protect the wellbeing of the children. The world organisation is concerned about the more than 2.6 million young people aged 10 to 24 that die each year in the world. These deaths are mostly due to preventable causes such as substance abuse. A 2022 report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that 14.4% (14.3 million) of people aged between 15 and 64 years abuse drugs. Most of these people are within…