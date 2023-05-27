I Hired Those With Desire to Fix Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

.Says despite challenges, Nigeria’s future great

.Describes wife as “my most potent weapon”

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has explained that his desire to make Nigeria better, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, in the last eight years, was the reason why he specifically hired those who have the desire to fix Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who stated this in Abuja at a valedictory dinner organised in his honour by his staff, was accompanied to the dinner by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, whom he described as “my most potent weapon.”

According to him: “I’m honoured to have worked with such incredible people; everyone put in exceptional hard work. I personally interviewed most of you that worked with me. I wanted people who had a heart for this country, a genuine love and concern about the progress of this nation. Eight years have gone by very quickly, I must say. Here we are today a few days to the inauguration. There are…