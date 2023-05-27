Institute Dispels Artificial Intelligence Threat to Job Loss – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

The leading management consultant in Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI), has assured young Africans who are afraid of losing their jobs to the invention and usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) otherwise known as CHATGPT by organisations that their jobs are secured.

This was contained in a statement signed by Joanna Baidu, Youth Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute and made available to the media.

In the statement, Baidu said that “Concerns around the use of AI, from its potential misuse and ethical implications to the balance of innovation vs. disruption, have been swirling since ChatGPT went mainstream. There is great unease at the thought of AI replacing jobs.”

Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that 300 million jobs will be lost or degraded by AI.

The World Economic Forum found that the global economy will shed 14 million jobs over the next five years as the economy weakens and companies boost the…