Keeping Security Conversations Open, Honest – THISDAYLIVE

Rafiu Ajakaye

“In God we trust, all others we investigate”, my uncle – a retired military officer — quipped in the language of crime fighters as he narrated to me on Tuesday the incidents that led to the death of a relative around Isanlu Isin, the capital town of Isin Local Government of Kwara State. The deceased, husband to a second cousin, had run into a scene of abduction in the area. He had seen a victim of the abduction lying face down on the road on the order of masked gunmen.

The fellow himself was not the target of the abduction; he also had run into the scene and was ordered to lie face down while they carried out their operations unhindered. It had just happened when our brother in-law got there. As he sought to give the tension-stricken man the courage to get up, two of the abductors reappeared at the scene. They had forgotten their mobile phones at the scene. The deceased manned up and unmasked one of the gunmen. He instantly recognised…