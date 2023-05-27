 LEAP Africa, International Youth Foundation Launch New Fund for Innovators – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

LEAP Africa, a youth-focused leadership development organisation, and the International Youth Foundation (IYF), a global youth development organisation, have entered into a partnership to launch the Youth Enterprise Fund (YEF).

Both groups in positive youth development (PYD) said the YEF project would allow IYF and LEAP Africa to resurrect their historic partnership to implement new and innovative approaches that leverage their shared expertise.

Technical Advisor, Youth Agency and Engagement at the IYF, United States, Sarah Jonson, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday said: “When we first partnered LEAP in 2013 to support the strengthening of their Social Innovators Programme, our work together really focused on building the skills of young social entrepreneurs, facilitating access to networks and resources for youth-led projects,

and advocating for the importance and credibility of youth-led social innovation.

“We…