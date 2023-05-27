Nigeria Air Aircraft Finally Lands in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

*AON: It’s a scam, aircraft owned by Ethiopian Airlines, covered with Nigeria Air sticker

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A plane belonging to the controversial Nigeria Air, the proposed national carrier, finally landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, yesterday afternoon.

Outgoing Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, excitedly announced the arrival of the aircraft via a Tweet: “We are here. To Almighty God be all the glory. It has been a very long, tedious, daunting, and difficult path. We thank everyone for the support. This, by the will of God, will be for us and generations to come. Ya Allah make it beneficial for our country and humanity.”

But the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) described the unveiling of Nigeria Air’s aircraft as a scam, insisting that the aircraft displayed was a Boeing 737 MAX owned by Ethiopian Airlines and covered with Nigeria Air sticker.

Later yesterday afternoon at NAIA,…