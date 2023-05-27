Obasanjo Harps on Reconciliation, Seeks End to Agitations in Nigeria  – THISDAYLIVE

•Says Nigeria’s democracy worth defending

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former president Olusagun Obasanjo has noted the need for genuine reconciliation in all fronts of the country, calling for an attention on the causes of the incessant agitations and protests in the country.

Obasanjo, who spoke yesterday at the book presentation -’Witness to Reconciliation: My Personal Journey Towards Reconciliation in Ogoni’, authored by Bishop of Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, in Port Harcourt, said the failure to attend to issues that require urgent attention is the bane of most human conflicts.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was also in attendance at the event, while the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike hosted the event.

Speaking, the former president stressed that there is no human disagreement that cannot be resolved through dialogue. To this end, he enjoined Ogoni people to continue to strive for peace and…