Osunbor, Okorocha, Others Canvass Way Forward for 10th Senate – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former governor of Edo State, Senator Oserheimen Osunbor, has said that the nation is better off with a bicameral legislature other than a unicameral legislature.

Osunbor spoke during the first Senator E.A. Lamai Memorial Lecture in Abuja with the theme ‘Nigerian Senate and the Quest for Nation Building: 1st-4th Republic’.

Lamai, a First Republic Senator from Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area, Edo State, passed away on May 14, 2009.

The event organised by the Senator Ekpemoriri Akhagbemhe

Lamai Foundation, had in attendance, former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; former Governor of Edo State and Senator-elect, Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole; former Governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha; and former Minister of Works and Housing and former Senator representing Borno North,…