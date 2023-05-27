Plateau on the Cusps of Hope – THISDAYLIVE

Today, the entire machinery of government in Plateau State has literally ground to a halt. This has been the situation since May 10 when civil servants finally commenced an industrial action, having given the administration several opportunities to redeem itself and meet their demands but to no avail.

Three months of unpaid salaries, years of piled-up promotions for deserving staff, lack of overheads for ministries, departments and agencies and nepotism in the appointment and promotion of officers, among other problems, combined to bring the state bureaucracy to its knees.

It is therefore no surprise that the state has continued to wobble through an absence of discernible, perceptible and effective policy frameworks for the overall progress of the state.

And because the earnings of civil servants contribute substantially to the revenue base of a large number of citizens, the multiplier effects of this strike on the general economy and well-being of the…