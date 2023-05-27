Senate Holds Emergency Session, Amends CBN Act, Extends Implementation of 2022 Supplementary Budget to Dec 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

*Hikes advances to FG from 5% to 15%

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate held an emergency session on Saturday and passed a bill which seeks to amend the Act which established the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Red Chamber also passed another legislation which seeks to extend the implementation of the 2022 Supplementary Budget by Six Months.

Both bills were sponsored by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East)

They were titled, ” A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act and for other matters connected therewith, 2023 (SB. 1124)” and

” A Bill for an Act to Amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act C4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and for Other Matters Connected Thereto, 2023 (SB. 1125)”

The Senate Leader in his lead debate explained that the bill which seeks to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act would extend the implementation year from the 30th June 2023 to 31st December…