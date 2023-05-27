Torn Between St James’ Park and San Siro – THISDAYLIVE

With his contract just remaining a year and Villarreal not wanting to risk him leaving for free, Samuel Chukwueze’s days with El Madrigal are definitely numbered. What is however not definite is his next destination. While Newcastle are targeting the Super Eagle as a replacement for out of favour Allan Saint-Maximin, Italian giants – AC Milan are courting the winger for a summer move to the San Siro to boost their Champions League campaign

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze may be plying his football trade at St. James’ Park next season, if reports emanating from Estadio Deportivo is anything to go by as the Magpies have expressed interest in the Villarreal’s winger as a potential candidate to fill Saint-Maximin’s boots.

Chukwueze, known for his electrifying pace and technical prowess, left a lasting impression earlier this season when he tormented Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, netting a memorable brace in Villarreal’s 3-2…