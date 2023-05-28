Buhari Directs Dodan Barracks to Return Obalende Eid Praying Ground to Lagos Muslim Community  – THISDAYLIVE

Orders barracks authorities to stop desecration of praying ground

Advises Lagos govt to grant muslim body C of O

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In one of his last acts as sitting Nigerian leader, President Muhammad Buhari has directed that the control of Obalende Eid Prayer Ground be returned to the Lagos Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.

In giving approval to the report of a Special Committee he set up to investigate and report to him the issues in conflict between the Lagos Muslim Community on one hand and Federal Government Agencies, particularly those stationed at the Dodan Barracks concerning the management and control of the land, President Buhari directed all those government agencies to “recognize and respect the fact that the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground legally belongs to the Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.”

According to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the…