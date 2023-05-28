Buhari:  I Grieve for Our Children Still in Captivity  – THISDAYLIVE

President Muhammadu Buhari in a farewell broadcast to the nation Sunday morning said he still grieves for children still in captivity and mourn with parents and relatives of all those that lost loved ones to senseless brigandage and killings.

“Up-till now, I still grieve for our children still in captivity, mourn with parents, friends and relatives of all those that lost loved ones in the days of the senseless brigandage and carnage. For all those under unlawful captivity our Security Agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed,” he said.