Full Text of President Buhari’s Farewell Speech – THISDAYLIVE

My fellow Nigerian brothers, sisters and friends of Nigeria.
- I address you today, in my last assignment as a democratically elected President of our great and well-endowed nation, with a deep sense of gratitude to God, a great deal of appreciation to the Nigerian people and a modest sense of fulfilment.
- Today we mark and celebrate another peaceful transition of power from one elected government to another in our steady march to improve and sustain Nigeria’s democracy.
- This year we witnessed the most keenly contested Presidential Elections since the first Republic and this demonstrates that our democracy is getting better and more entrenched with each election.
- We must as a nation improve and sustain gains we make in the electoral process, on an incremental basis for Nigeria to take its rightful place among Nations.
- Our democracy provides for, allows and encourages seeking redress for perceived injustices, enabling some candidates and…
Source: Thisday Newspaper