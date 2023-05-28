Full Text of President Buhari’s Farewell Speech – THISDAYLIVE

My fellow Nigerian brothers, sisters and friends of Nigeria.

I address you today, in my last assignment as a democratically elected President of our great and well-endowed nation, with a deep sense of gratitude to God, a great deal of appreciation to the Nigerian people and a modest sense of fulfilment. Today we mark and celebrate another peaceful transition of power from one elected government to another in our steady march to improve and sustain Nigeria’s democracy. This year we witnessed the most keenly contested Presidential Elections since the first Republic and this demonstrates that our democracy is getting better and more entrenched with each election. We must as a nation improve and sustain gains we make in the electoral process, on an incremental basis for Nigeria to take its rightful place among Nations. Our democracy provides for, allows and encourages seeking redress for perceived injustices, enabling some candidates and…