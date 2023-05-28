I’m Leaving Office ‘With Nigeria Better in 2023 Than 2015’ – THISDAYLIVE

President Muhammadu Buhari, whose eight year tenure ends on Monday, May 29, 2023, has said he was confident that he was leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015.

In his Farewell Broadcast to the nation Sunday morning, Buhari said, “As I retire home to Daura, Katsina State, I feel fulfilled that we have started the Nigeria Rebirth by taking the initial critical steps and I am convinced the incoming administration will quicken the pace of this walk to see a Nigeria that fulfils its destiny to be a great nation.”