JOHESU Insists on Pharmacists Consultant Cadre Approval – THISDAYLIVE

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has insisted on the immediate and unconditional implementation of the approved Consultation Cadre Circular of Pharmacists in all Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) as a key issue that must be addressed by the government before the strike would be called off.

The Vice Chairman of JOHESU, Dr. Ogbonna Chimela, while explaining some of the reasons the professionals under the auspices of JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) embarked on indefinite strike, decried what he described as ‘disgraceful methodology’ with which physicians with the support of the Health Ministers have suppressed efforts of non-physician health professionals to diversify and expand their knowledge.

“One of the areas that has showcased the reign of tyranny of Physician – Health Minister in contemporary times is the disgraceful methodology with which they have suppressed every attempt of non-physician health…