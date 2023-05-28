Kenya’s Ebenyo Denies Haji Back-to-back Feat at 2023 Okpekpe Race – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo at first attempt yesterday erased gold-labeled Okpekpe 10km International Road Race course record of 28 minutes 36seconds with a new 28:28 and pocketed the $20,000 bonus attached to the feat.

The 27-year-old East African was clearly the pre-race favourite having just a forthright ago risen to become the 14th fastest man in the world. He won the Istanbul Marathon and another title at the Kip Kieno Classic at home in Lenya before arriving for his first race in Nigeria.

On a wet morning in the mountainous Okpekpe setting in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Ebenyo denied Ethiopian Yasin Haji the opportunity to go into history books as the first champion here to successfully defend his title back-to-to. Haji finished third in 29:34 behind another Kenya, Brian Kwemoi ( 28:40). The second and third placed runners got $8,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Although Ebenyo was confident…