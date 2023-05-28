Kogi Constitutes Bottlenecks to Ajaokuta Steel Mill Concession, Minister Reveals – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The outgoing Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite at the weekend revealed that the Kogi State Government constituted bottlenecks to the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL).

Adegbite, however, observed that the challenges posed by the Kogi State Government and other bottlenecks to the planned concession of Ajaokuta would be resolved by the next administration and the steel mill would eventually be made to produce.

He made the disclosure at a valedictory dinner organised by Segilola Gold Project, the subsidiary of Thor Explorations Limited in recognition of the minister’s outstanding stewardship in Abuja at the weekend.

Speaking at the dinner, Adegbite noted that in spite of all bottlenecks, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had taken the process of completing and operationalising the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) to an advanced level that will see it producing in the…