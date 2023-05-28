NDLEA Intercepts Explosives, Meth Consignment  – THISDAYLIVE

* Arrests Cameroonian with Nigerian military uniform

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a consignment of 32 pieces of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) believed to be for bandits camp in Niger State.

The spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said this was part of the clampdown during raids of drug joints and routes nationwide ahead of May 29 inauguration of new administrations across the country.

According to Babafemi, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has since ordered the immediate transfer of a suspect, Musa Muhammadu, caught with the explosives last Monday along Wawa road, Kainji, Niger State to the military.

He said barely a week after NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos intercepted a consignment of 30.1 kilogrammes of…