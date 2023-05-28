Tambuwal Renames Sokoto Varsity Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio University, Immortalizes Other Heroes – THISDAYLIVE

*Education varsity now Shehu Shagari University, College of Education renamed Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki College of Education

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the renaming of eight state-owned tertiary institutions to immortalize heroes of the state for their various accomplishments.

This decision, according to the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu, “was inspired by the administration’s profound reverence for the memories and accomplishmentbs of Sokoto State’s esteemed heroes.”

The State Executive Council which finalized the decision at its sitting on May 17, announced that “the state government firmly believes that these personalities merit the utmost respect and perpetual remembrance for their contributions to various aspects of humanity.”

The public institutions renamed are: Sokoto State University which has been renamed Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio University, in honour of Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio, Amir of Gwuandu…