Tinubu Absent as Kenyatta, Others Call for Inclusive Govt – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

There was disquiet at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, venue of the Inauguration Lecture yesterday, following the conspicuous absence of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu from the event, which was organised in his honour.

However, Tinubu was represented by the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, who did not say anything about his whereabouts, but only proceeded to read his speech.

In the speech read on his behalf, the President-elect declared that Nigeria stands at the precipice of a new era, where the ideals of democracy would guide her path towards sustainable development.

At the event, President Muhammadu Buhari also declared that Nigerians could overcome their differences and forge a common cause for progress.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has appealed to the incoming President of Nigeria, Tinubu to unite the country irrespective of the ethnic, political, and religious…