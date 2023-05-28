Wema Bank Equips Teenagers With Tech Skills – THISDAYLIVE

*Davido thrills participants

Wema Bank Plc, a leading innovative financial institution in Nigeria, yesterday, celebrated the 2023 Children’s Day by equipping teenagers with valuable skills in coding, data analysis and graphics design, among others.

As part of the empowerment programme, the bank arranged a surprise visit from its brand ambassador, renowned Nigerian music artist, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido to add excitement and inspiration to the event.

Participants of the programme had the opportunity to learn and engage with industry experts, while acquiring practical knowledge and developing their capabilities in coding, data analysis, and graphics design.

Speaking during the event, Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, stated that Children’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of nurturing the younger generation and providing them with opportunities to excel.

According to him, the…