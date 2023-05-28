Why I Didn’t Contest for Senate Seat – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The outgoing Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has revealed that he did not seek election to the Nigerian Senate because as a “professional in politics,” he did not look at the next election but the next generation.

Emmanuel said he instead sought to be Nigeria’s president because he could rescue the country and put it back on track.

The governor, who stated this during a television interview, said: “I didn’t seek to go to the Senate; I sought to be the President because I know I can restore Nigeria, and that’s why I wanted to be president.

“In every country on planet earth, the presidency is based on economic blueprints, and we can have a good economy; that’s what the nation needs. I have what it takes to put this country back on track,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel, who is exiting office on Monday after eight years as governor, was one of the aspirants defeated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the…