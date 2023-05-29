ABUAD Partners Huawei, Weevil Company to Provide Campus Security for Varsity – THISDAYLIVE

Meets global standards in campus security

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), a leading private university in West Africa, has set a standard in Nigeria by investing heavily in a smart campus surveillance infrastructure within its campus environment.

This is an initiative first of its kind within the university system and this is being done in collaboration with Huawei, a foremost global technology company, and its indigenous partner, Weevil Company.

This development is coming to the university at a time when Nigeria’s security system is being challenged, hence the need for the university to improve its campus safety for its students, staff and other employees of the university.

The project is intelligent video surveillance built on advanced AI functionality to cope with the increasing demand for analytical-based surveillance on campus.

The components of the technology include an AI Video Analytics solution that will deliver full-fledged…