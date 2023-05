Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as his successor.

Buhari, who arrived the venue at 10.08am in a black limousine amid very tight security was ushered in by horses ridden by soldiers in Nigerian Army’s ceremonial colours.

The ceremony is about to start with opening prayers to be said in both Muslim and Christian ways.

Details Later…