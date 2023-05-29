CAN WE HAVE A NEW NIGERIA? – THISDAYLIVE

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the beacon-bearer of Nigeria, nay Africa’s peaceful coexistence and the flag-flying patriot certainly deserves sincere apologies, eight years after he graciously and peacefully left the corridors of political power, at Aso Rock, Abuja. And the apologies should in fact, come from the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party with its ‘Change’ mantra, which the millions of overtly naïve and gullible supporters swallowed line, hook and sinker. That played itself out of course, during its well- oiled, puerile propaganda-fuelled presidential campaigns back in the 2014/2015 season.

Nigerians should be wiser now, after the eight years of Buhari’s wasted years which some concerned analysts describe as that of the season of ‘Sorrows, Tears and Blood’ (STB), apologies to the late Afrobeat icon and irrepressible activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Lest we belittle it, the key element in driving every relationship…