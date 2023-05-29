Dapo Abiodun at 63: A Tribute – THISDAYLIVE

By Kayode Akinmade

If the streets of Ogun State blare forth music and ecstatic crowds dance to their hearts’ content today, the celebrations would have been fully deserved. There have been hard times—it is the nature of life—but there is also a time for merriment, for song and dance, and for sheer delight; a time to count our blessings, name them one by one, and be pleasantly surprised at what The Lord has done. In a great testimony to the manifold blessings of God, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, clocks 63 today.

As is Governor Abiodun’s wont, today will witness thanksgiving for, as the Yoruba say, anyone who knows how to think critically will always know how to give thanks. The Yoruba also say that an ingrate is akin to a robber that makes away with one’s goods. The Iperu-born prince and fifth democratically elected governor of Ogun State has a lot to be thankful for: the sheer gift of life, sound health, a happy family, a prosperous…