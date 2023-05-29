Finance, Insurance Sectors Gain 26% YoY Growth to Boost GDP in Q1 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Despite Nigeria’s tough operating business environment, the finance and insurance sectors gained 26 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the first quarter (Q1) 2023.

The growth rate from both sectors reached N949.11 billion, up from N781.98 billion that was reported in the corresponding first quarter of 2022, according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau revealed that the finance and insurance sector consist of two subsectors: Financial institutions and Insurance companies operating in the country.

Analysts have expressed that online transactions in the period under review increased significantly amid the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) currency swap policy. They stressed that increase impacted positively on finance and insurance contributions to real GDP outcome in the period.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in November 2022, officially unveiled the newly…