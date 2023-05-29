Inclusiveness, Fairness, Justice Shall Be Guiding Principles of My Administration  – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The new Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that his administration will be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity.

In his inaugural address shortly after taking his oath of office on Monday at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, Sani said he is prepared, determined and “imbued with a clear vision for the continued progress of Kaduna State”.

“I am determined to run an administration that will not shy away from taking tough decisions for the greater good of our people.

“My administration shall undertake programmes and policies that will enhance productivity, encourage creativity and harness the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of this state,”

he said.

Sani promised to embark on programmes and policies that are people oriented, assuring the people that he will “run an all-inclusive government that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind”.

He…