Lawal Sworn in as Zamfara Gov  – THISDAYLIVE

By Onuminya Innocent

Dr Dauda Lawal was on Monday sworn in as a new Governor of Zamfara State amidst jubilation from the party faithful and the people of the state .

The chief judge of the state Justice Kulu Aliyu administered the oath of allegiance on Dauda and his deputy Mallam Mani Mumuni Mudi, and urged them to abide by the oath they took

Speaking shortly after the swearing in, Lawal said he had vision for new Zamfara, stressing he threw his hat into the ring to rescue Zamfara from maladministration of previous administrations.

He maintained that his governments would give top priority to insecurity bedeviling the state as a result of bandits activities.

He noted that he would collaborate with federal government and security agencies to contain the banditry .

He further reiterated that education sector would also be given attention saying teacher’s salary and allowances would be promptly paid to motivate them to enable them perform…