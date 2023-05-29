MTN to Allocate 70% Staff Recruitment, Promotion to Women – THISDAYLIVE

*IFC: Gender equality will expand Nigeria’s GDP by 58%

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria (MTNN), Mr. Karl Toriola, has pledged to dedicate 70 per cent of the telcos staff recruitments and promotion to women in order to enable the company attain gender equality by 2030.

Toriola made this disclosure at the weekend, during MTNN’s official public signing ceremony of the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles (UNWEPs).

He said MTNN was firmly committed to gender balance not because it works and something good to put in its sustainability report but because, “we do believe that gender equality and balance is good for the company and is good for the society.

“We do this through a deliberate action and we are thinking on a principle that any recruitment and promotion that happen in the company, we are going to do our best to reserve up to 70 per cent for women.

“Because we have calculated that to meet our commitment at…