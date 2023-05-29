NAHCO Chairman Calls on Govt to Release Airlines’ Trapped Funds – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, Dr. Seinde Fadeni, has called on the Federal Government to release funds belonging to foreign airlines trapped in the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Dr Fadeni who was addressing the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company in Lagos Friday said it was just fair that those who had worked hard for their money should be allowed access to the money worked for.

According to him, the Federal Government “should speedily resolve the issue of funds belonging to the airlines. It is just fair that monies legitimately earned should be released to the operators who earn such funds.”

Continuing, the NAHCO Chairman said, “NAHCO stands with the airlines and calls on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to release these funds. This would give the government more credibility as well as increase foreign investors’ confidence in our nation.”

According…