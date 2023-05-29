NNPC’s Downstream SBUs List Achievements, Retail Arm Records N255bn Revenue – THISDAYLIVE

*Shipping line announces collection of N44bn legacy debts

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Some downstream Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have listed some of their key feats in 2022, with the retail arm of the national company recording N255.6 billion revenue as at Q3,2022.

In a note from the company , made available to THISDAY yesterday, NNPC Retail, also disclosed that it achieved a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in total white product sales, N15 billion EBITDA, and N14.14 billion profit from January to September last year.

EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation.

It further stated that it completed the construction of two standard stations in Kaduna and Kano States and on-boarded 71 new stations within the year , with five leased and 66 affiliate stations.

Besides , the NNPC stated that its retail arm completed Phase 1 Solar Power Project with three…