Saraki Inaugurates MRO, International Terminal Facilities at A’Ibom Airport – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, last weekend inaugurated the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and a new international terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The MRO facility, said to be capable of maintaining two Boeing 747 aircrafts simultaneously, is also said to be first of its kind to be undertaken by any sub-national in Africa.

Inaugurating the projects at the Victor Attah International Airport, Saraki called for necessary support and timely approvals by the federal government to enable the facilities to function effectively.

He commended ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel for his insight to further expand the airport development by introducing other innovations that would make Akwa Ibom, and by extension Nigeria, the hub in aircraft maintenance in Africa.

Speaking at the gathering, Emmanuel listed projects lined up for inauguration at the airport to…