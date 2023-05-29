Tinubu Mourns Raymond Dokpesi, Condoles Family, AIT – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the founder of Daar Communications, owners of African Independence Television (AIT) and Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

The President, in a statement issued Monday by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz from his media office described the death of the media mogul as a huge loss to the Nigerian media industry and the country.

According to President Tinubu: “The death of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a blow to the media industry where he has played pioneering roles in private broadcasting. His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him.

“The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape.

“I express my sincere condolences to the management and staff of DAAR Communications and the family of the late media…