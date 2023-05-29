UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Others Hold Bilateral Meetings With Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Pledge support, solidarity to new govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

No fewer than 10 countries have formally presented their goodwill messages and letters of support and solidarity to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The letters were presented Monday to the president by the special envoys and heads of missions of the countries after his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

The countries that presented their support letters, according to a statement issued by Tunde Rahman of the President’s media office, included United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua.

While congratulating President Tinubu, the new UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, presented letters from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The US delegation led by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L….