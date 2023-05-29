VFD Group to Pay Shareholders N7.89 per Share for 2022 Financial Year – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

VFD Group Plc yesterday announced that its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos have approved a final dividend of N7.89kobo per share.

The dividend payout, amounting to a total of N1.5 billion, reflects an increase of 9.7per cent compared to the N1.36 billion payout in the previous financial year.

VFD Group has consistently paid dividends to its shareholders over the last five years, unequivocally reaffirming the group’s unwavering dedication to growing the wealth of its esteemed shareholders.

The recently released financial results unveiled a remarkable growth trajectory in both gross earnings and profit before tax, highlighting the Group’s unwavering resilience amidst a challenging business landscape.

A closer analysis of the full year 2022 report indicated that the remarkable growth in gross earnings can be attributed to significant growth of 190per cent in Placement and Investment…