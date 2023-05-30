British Deputy High Commissioner Hails Women Group over Charity Work in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor



The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones has commended efforts of British Women’s Group to boost charity work in Nigeria.

His commendation came as the group has concluded plans to support a local charity organisation, Bricon Foundation, with funds to purchase a vehicle to transport cancer patients to and fro hospitals.

Speaking at the group’s Charity Ball event held for fund-raising in Lagos, recently, Llewellyn-Jones said: “For me, I think the British Women’s Group is a really good example of women who are professionals, supporting each other; but also helping charities is important across Nigeria in all different spheres.

“I think it is a really impressive example of a group of women who are British, Commonwealth connected together and supportive and making a difference here in Lagos.

“British Women Group is a huge important group in Lagos considering the professional connections they have and…