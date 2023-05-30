inDrive Strengthens B2B Offering Through Team Expansion, Tech Acquisition – THISDAYLIVE

● inDrive to broaden freight and courier delivery offering for SMEs, enter the enterprise segment

● Master Delivery team to join inDrive, bringing proprietary tech solutions and expertise

Monday, May 29, 2023. inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, is strengthening its B2B segment offering by introducing new solutions in inDrive.Freight and inDrive.Couriers delivery verticals.

inDrive will broaden its offering through expanding the team and the acquisition of new tech solutions. The company recently completed a transaction with Master Delivery (MD), a SaaS platform for last-mile delivery, whereas, MD’s team in charge of global expansion, will be joining inDrive to strengthen its capacity for segment development. The transaction also covers inDrive’s acquisition of MD’s exclusive technology and its integration into its existing offering to the B2B segment.

The team joining inDrive is bringing their expertise, experience, and…