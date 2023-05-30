LASU VC, Prof Olatunji-Bello, Gets NPoM Awards  – THISDAYLIVE

In recognition of her sustained invaluable contributions to education sector and Nigeria in general, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello has been slated for conferment of the award of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPoM).

This was announced in the National Productivity Centre bulletin.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello will be conferred with the national honour, in the 2022 individual awardees category, alongside 35 other distinguished individuals who made the 2022 list.

Also, other individuals who were shortlisted for the 2022 edition of the event have been enjoined to visit the national headquarters of the National Productivity Centre in Abuja on Monday, May 5.

The event will also witness some corporate organisations and government parastatals receiving the coveted national medals.

The NPOM Award is a federal government initiative through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to honour deserving…