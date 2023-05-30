Long Queues Surface At Filling Stations in Minna – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Motorists are having Herculean tasks getting fuel to run their vehicles as long queues have surfaced Tuesday at most of the petrol stations in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Though the filling stations are selling petrol to motorists, majority of them are dispensing only through one pump a situation that has made the queues to move slowly.

Apart from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) outlets, which as at press time were selling at N197 per litre, other stations were selling at between N250 and N300 per litre.

As a result of the rowdiness at the filling stations, the black market operators have resurfaced some of them operating almost opposite the official filling stations and are selling far above the official litre price.

The sudden confusion in the filling stations was said to have been caused by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech at his inauguration, where he said that “fuel subsidy is gone”.